Agyei-Obese returning to form for Dukes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Percy Agyei-Obese played well in James Madison’s loss to Villanova this past Saturday.
Agyei-Obese, a redshirt senior, was the Dukes’ leading rushing against the Wildcats. He racked up 83 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored a pair of short touchdowns.
“I thought he ran really well,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “He was one of the players of the game on offense.”
Agyei-Obese’s performance against Villanova comes after he missed the first three games of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury. He made his season debut in a JMU win at New Hampshire on October 2 when he rushed for 21 yards on six carries.
“I feel very healthy,” said Agyei-Obese. “I feel like my touch is slowly coming back. I was even talking to my coaches today that I literally feel myself progressing every single day to where I once was.”
Prior to the 2021 season, Agyei-Obese was named CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He has rushed for 2,478 yards and scored 31 touchdowns during his time with the Dukes.
No. 8 James Madison is preparing to play at Richmond Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC Sports Washington.
