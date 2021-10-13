Agyei-Obese returning to form for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Percy Agyei-Obese played well in James Madison’s loss to Villanova this past Saturday.

Agyei-Obese, a redshirt senior, was the Dukes’ leading rushing against the Wildcats. He racked up 83 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored a pair of short touchdowns.

“I thought he ran really well,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “He was one of the players of the game on offense.”

Agyei-Obese’s performance against Villanova comes after he missed the first three games of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury. He made his season debut in a JMU win at New Hampshire on October 2 when he rushed for 21 yards on six carries.

“I feel very healthy,” said Agyei-Obese. “I feel like my touch is slowly coming back. I was even talking to my coaches today that I literally feel myself progressing every single day to where I once was.”

"I truly believe that God has a plan."



Percy Agyei-Obese missed the first three @JMUFootball games with a hamstring injury. But he's now back and rushed for 83 yards and 2 TDs against Villanova. He should have fresh legs down the stretch for the #Dukes: https://t.co/chRG85iBbt pic.twitter.com/2KoRWPNERw — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 13, 2021

Prior to the 2021 season, Agyei-Obese was named CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He has rushed for 2,478 yards and scored 31 touchdowns during his time with the Dukes.

No. 8 James Madison is preparing to play at Richmond Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC Sports Washington.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.