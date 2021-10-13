Bill requiring employers to have COVID-19 vaccination exemptions added to W.Va. Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two agenda items have been added to the West Virginia Special Session including COVID-19 vaccination exemptions.

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice added a bill to amend the code relating to COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employment in the public and private sectors.

The new section provides for exemptions for medical contraindications and for those with religious beliefs that prevent an employee or prospective employee from taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve stood rock solid that I’m against mandates,” Gov. Justice said. “I firmly believe that this country is founded upon our rights and freedoms. That’s really the ingredient that makes America great.”

The draft bill states that ‘current or prospective employees would be exempt from such immunization requirements upon the presentation of a certification to the employer, signed by a licensed physician or an advanced practice registered nurse’ that has examined the employee stating that their physical condition is such that a COVID-19 immunization is contraindicated.

The draft bill also says a covered employer cannot penalize or discriminate against a current or prospective employee for exercising exemption rights based on religious beliefs.

The draft bill also has an exemption for an employee or potential hire who has developed COVID-19 antibodies from being exposed to the COVID-19 virus or has recovered from COVID-19 complications.

“Now, I stand behind the rights of our private businesses, but at the same time, they need to comply with the law of the land,” Gov. Justice continued. “This is a common sense bill because federal law already says you have to allow for these exemptions. Our military has mandated vaccines. However, they are allowing these exemptions to be claimed. Our own Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, has written a legal opinion which confirms that we must offer these exemptions.”

The governor said Wednesday during a press briefing that this bill would still allow businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, so long as the appropriate exemptions are available.

The governor said this bill does not affect any other vaccines that are currently mandated in public schools such as the mumps, measles and rubella.

“Even though I wholeheartedly support the COVID vaccine, and I will continue to encourage people to take the COVID vaccine because I truly believe in my heart that it is very safe, it should not be mandated when it hasn’t even been approved for children ages 5 to 11 yet,” Gov. Justice added. “We’ve all heard the stories, recently, about West Virginians being fired from their jobs for not taking the COVID vaccine and that’s not right.”

The amendment to the Special Session call also includes a bill to provide a supplemental appropriation of $4 million to backfill the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants, which go toward providing direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.

This is a developing story.

