Improvements coming to Downtown Harrisonburg sidewalk next week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The sidewalk along Blacks Run between Water and Bruce streets will soon be getting a new look, according to a city press release.

Maintenance crews from Harrisonburg Public Works will start a reconstruction project on the sidewalk starting Monday, Oct. 18.

It is expected to take about a month to complete, weather permitting. City crews will work with an eye to minimizing disruptions to businesses and parking throughout the project, officials say.

“We heard concerns from citizens and business owners in Downtown about the condition of this section of sidewalk. We listened to the concerns and were able to secure funding for this improvement,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “Our maintenance crews are experienced in working Downtown and understand the importance of maintaining access to businesses and parking.”

The sidewalk will not be open for use while work takes place, but officials say ramps will be used to connect the parking deck to businesses along this area to allow access for visitors to the shops.

Work will begin on the Water Street end of the sidewalk and will work south toward Bruce Street.

The new sidewalk will be installed with the Downtown decorative pattern, as seen on Bruce Street, and will incorporate a trench drain to improve water drainage along the path and prevent the pooling of water, the release states.

A few parking spaces along the work area in the Water Street Parking Deck will be occupied by construction vehicles and equipment during the reconstruction.

Harrisonburg Public Works encourages pedestrians to use South Main or Liberty street sidewalks until work is complete.

