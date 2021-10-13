Page County Sheriff’s Office awarded $200,000 for de-escalation training

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Through grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement officers in Page County will have the opportunity to earn a new certification, with the hopes of building more trust with the community.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $200,000 to implement de-escalation training among deputies, but it goes further than just the sheriff’s office.

“It’ll allow our deputies to get a national certification in de-escalation training and we plan on partnering with surrounding jurisdictions and other jurisdictions in our community to make sure that all law enforcement are nationally certified,” Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said.

Between the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Luray Police Department, the Shenandoah Police Department, and the Stanley Police Department, Sheriff Cubbage says over 100 patrol officers and deputies will be certified and trained.

He says it is real-life simulation training. All officers will complete training individually, and in some cases, like an active shooter scenario, in small groups.

“It’ll allow us to deal with mental illness, autism, anyone that is in a crisis, PTSD, as well as the force continuum we go by and use different scenarios,” Sheriff Cubbage said. “We will be able to have instructors here on-site that will be able to assist.”

Sheriff Cubbage says he hopes this de-escalation training can create a stronger bond between law enforcement and the Page County community.

“By having more education and better training, we can better serve our citizens and build even more trust with the citizens that we serve,” he said.

While Sheriff Cubbage is not sure when training will begin, the goal is to have all of Page County’s patrol officers and deputies certified by Sept. 2023.

