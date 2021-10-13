Advertisement

Page County Sheriff’s Office awarded $200,000 for de-escalation training

Page County Sheriff's Office
Page County Sheriff's Office(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Through grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement officers in Page County will have the opportunity to earn a new certification, with the hopes of building more trust with the community.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $200,000 to implement de-escalation training among deputies, but it goes further than just the sheriff’s office.

“It’ll allow our deputies to get a national certification in de-escalation training and we plan on partnering with surrounding jurisdictions and other jurisdictions in our community to make sure that all law enforcement are nationally certified,” Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said.

Between the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Luray Police Department, the Shenandoah Police Department, and the Stanley Police Department, Sheriff Cubbage says over 100 patrol officers and deputies will be certified and trained.

He says it is real-life simulation training. All officers will complete training individually, and in some cases, like an active shooter scenario, in small groups.

“It’ll allow us to deal with mental illness, autism, anyone that is in a crisis, PTSD, as well as the force continuum we go by and use different scenarios,” Sheriff Cubbage said. “We will be able to have instructors here on-site that will be able to assist.”

Sheriff Cubbage says he hopes this de-escalation training can create a stronger bond between law enforcement and the Page County community.

“By having more education and better training, we can better serve our citizens and build even more trust with the citizens that we serve,” he said.

While Sheriff Cubbage is not sure when training will begin, the goal is to have all of Page County’s patrol officers and deputies certified by Sept. 2023.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game

Latest News

COVID cases in the Valley are decreasing.
Augusta Health inpatient census drops as community COVID-19 cases fall
Fife said it's easier to find employees for salaried jobs. (WHSV)
Valley employers continue hunt for employees after pandemic unemployment benefits expire
Massanutten Rezoning Project Map.
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on McGaheysville rezoning project Wednesday evening
One tornado ripped through a regional airport
Tornado damages regional airport hangar in Oklahoma