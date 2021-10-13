Advertisement

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on McGaheysville rezoning project Wednesday evening

Massanutten Rezoning Project Map.
Massanutten Rezoning Project Map.(Rockingham County)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A big crowd is expected at Wednesday’s board of supervisors meeting in Rockingham County, ahead of a public hearing on the rezoning of 9.98 acres for a housing development in McGaheysville.

Great Eastern, which owns Massanutten Resort, is requesting to rezone land near Bloomer Springs Rd. to build single-family homes and townhouses with a maximum of 95 total residential units.

“They want to provide workforce housing for their employees; however, it would be housing available to anyone in the area who wish to live there,” said Rhonda Cooper, Director of Community Development for Rockingham County.

While some community members agree that affordable housing is necessary, they say this property would not be the best spot for it because it’s subject to flooding.

But no matter what type of home is built on that property, the applicant would have to make sure that would not be a problem.

“If they simply use the existing single-family detached units for which it’s already approved, then they still would have to mitigate any storm water management issues,” Cooper explained.

Some community leaders have also said Great Eastern owns several thousand acres that could be used for the project instead. They say if they only wanted to build single-story or two-story homes that are more spread out, that would make a big difference.

“Those residents who are near this proposal are concerned about its density and the difference in housing type,” Cooper said.

Many say they’re worried about the development taking away the quietness and privacy in the neighborhood now. The school board has also expressed concerns about the potential of putting Elkton Middle School near or over capacity.

The planning commission voted for the project’s approval last month.

