Advertisement

Stable Craft Brewing honored as ‘Brewery of the Year’

Stable Craft Brewing
Stable Craft Brewing(WHSV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Stable Craft Brewing is the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association’s 2021 Brewery of the Year in Virginia.

Owner Craig Nargi says he’s honored to be valued among the many great breweries Virginia has to offer.

“It just means so much to us that we’ve earned it,” he said. “It means so much to the staff that we’ve been recognized and we hope that we’re a great example, and we hope to continue to learn from everybody else that’s doing things.”

Nargi says the brewery will continue to improve its product, as well as making some new changes this winter.

Other local businesses that received awards include Blenheim Vineyards for best winery and Dairy Market as the attraction of the year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game

Latest News

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Series with Augusta Health - Week 2: Treatment
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Series with Augusta Health - Week 2: Treatment
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Series with Augusta Health - Week 2: Treatment
Day Break Forecast 10/13/2021
Day Break Weather Forecast 10/13/2021
Agyei-Obese returning to form for JMU
Agyei-Obese returning to form for JMU