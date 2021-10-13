Advertisement

Tornado damages regional airport hangar in Oklahoma

By Benjamin Beddoes and KOCO News
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A tornado overnight Tuesday damaged 28 of 29 hangars at a regional airport 85 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The fire chief said the storm knocked down trees and damaged roofs elsewhere in the community. KOCO Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong captured the tornado live on air as it was tearing through Clinton, Oklahoma. This was just one of several tornadoes to touch down in the state of Oklahoma late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

KOCO Storm Chaser Chris Lee captured video of another tornado that touched down Tuesday night in Tillman County, near the town of Indiahoma in southwestern Oklahoma.

At least 16 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma Sunday through Tuesday. The National Weather Service is still assessing damage for tornadoes that touched down Tuesday overnight.

