Turner Ashby student publishes first book

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A freshman at Turner Ashby High School is now a published author.

Avelia Shinyapin wrote Sofia In Nisl, a 126-page story about a fictional world filled with magic.

The book tells the tale of Sofia and Andres as they discover a hidden place with fairy tale creatures. Sofia and Andres make new friends who share secrets about the mysterious environment.

Shindyapin reveals that publishing a book is both exciting and overwhelming.

“It’s awesome and it’s terrifying. People are reading this part of my mind, this part of me. People can see my thoughts now,” Shindyapin said.

Throughout the writing process, Shindyapin dedicated an hour every day to drafting and editing Sofia In Nisl. According to the freshman, her mom would often remind her of life beyond the project.

“My mom would tell me to stop writing and go outside or eat dinner,” Shindyapin said.

Sofia In Nisl is available on Amazon.

