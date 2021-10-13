Advertisement

Virginia non-profit working to keep wildlife safe on the roads

Wild Virginia
Wild Virginia(Lori Cash)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wild Virginia is a non-profit that works to protect and connect local wildlife, forests, and waters. The organization also strives to increase awareness of natural spaces through hikes and outdoor initiatives.

“Environmental work isn’t that glamorous, but when you see a problem and want to make a difference, that keeps me going,” executive director Misty Boos said.

Local wildlife is often threatened by vehicle traffic. According to the organization, there is are an estimated 1.5 million wildlife-vehicle collisions every year in the United States.

Wild Virginia is part of the Virginia Safe Wildlife Corridors Collaborative.

The collaborative works to help wildlife navigate roads and highways and also focuses on aquatic solutions for animals at risk.

“Whether you’re a bear or a deer or a fish, you need to move,” Boos said.

In a few weeks, the organization will be hosting a virtual film festival to promote wildlife safety in the Valley and beyond. Tickets are free and can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID

Latest News

Avelia Shindyapin
Turner Ashby student publishes first book
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
Virginia first lady Pamela Northam in the South River.
Pamela Northam lends a hand in placing mussels back in the South River
Liberty University
Liberty University student group alleges censorship after calls for reforms