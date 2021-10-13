Wildfire Update: Alisal Fire emerging in southern California

(WHSV) - Most of the large wildfires have been nearly contained from this summer. However there are still emerging wildfires and October is regarded as one of the most dangerous months for wildfires. Wildfires this time of the year can spread quickly due to dry vegetation and strong winds.

Currently there are 47 active wildfires across the United States in the states of California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, and Oklahoma. This number has significantly gone down from the summer but still is an issue.

The latest dangerous wildfire has emerged in Santa Barbara County, California known as the Alisal Fire. Santa Barbara County is located on the Pacific Ocean northwest of Los Angeles. This fire has burned 7,500 acres, up 650 percent from Tuesday. This fire is only 5 percent contained at this time.

The Alisal Fire prompted evacuations in Santa Barbara County and the closure of Highway 101 from Las Cruces to Goleta. https://t.co/9ZdMMSMkgv — ABC News (@ABC) October 12, 2021

Other Notable Wildfires

The Dixie Fire has now lasted for three months. The Dixie Fire is the second largest wildfire in California history after the August Complex Fire in 2020. The Dixie Fire is under control at this point, as California Fire resources have been sent home. The fire is 94 percent contained and has burned 963,309 acres, larger than the state of Rhode Island. This fire has been raging in Northern California and completely obliterated small towns including Greenville, California, a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. Over the last few months, officials have spent over $610 million, the most ever to take down a fire.

#DixieFire map and update for Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Acreage is at 963,309 while containment remains at 94%. There are 1,202 personnel assigned to the fire.

Maps, updates and other information are also posted on the Dixie Fire Inciweb at https://t.co/vWw59e6RXp pic.twitter.com/zPs7GL0GCc — Lassen NF (@LassenNF) October 13, 2021

The Monument Fire is also almost contained at 93 percent. This fire has been burning since July 30th and has burned 223,124 acres. This fire is located to the west of Redding, California and was caused by lightning. The good news is that this fire hasn’t affected many towns. Only 4 buildings have been destroyed with this fire.

The Caldor Fire is still active but is 98 percent contained. This fire has been burning in the Sierra Nevada Mountains not far from Lake Tahoe. It began on August 14th and was the second fire in history to cross the Sierra Nevada, along with the Dixie Fire. The tourist area South Lake Tahoe was evacuated on August 30th but fortunately, was spared.

.@EPA has completed the first piece of the post-fire recovery effort, concluding Household Hazardous Waste removal for the #DixieFire in Plumas & Lassen Counties, & for the #CaldorFire, primarily in El Dorado County. Learn more! https://t.co/QkcOf3Ndv7 @CAL_FIRE @FEMARegion9 pic.twitter.com/yvwuMuUuIw — EPA - Pacific Southwest (@EPAregion9) October 13, 2021

The River Complex Fire, the fourth largest fire in California in 2021, is 89 percent contained and has burned 199,293 acres. The River Complex Fire started July 30th due to lightning just like the Monument Fire. The fire is located in Northern California, to the northeast of the Monument Fire.

Recent wildfires have been the worst its ever been. A strong majority of the top 20 largest wildfires in California history have come from the last 5 years.

