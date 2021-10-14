Baby Hope organizers say program is off to a great start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this year, the organization Baby Hope was started in Harrisonburg to bring baby essentials to parents and families in need.

The program began accepting requests on September 1, and were met with a number of requests from families in need right from the start.

“As of October 9, we were able to help 39 families with baby necessities. Diapers, wipes, burp cloths, onesies, just anything that you would need for the littlest of the little ones. We have also been able to help some of the siblings,” Ellen Braun said.

Braun is an administrator for Baby Hope.

“We have a lot of moms that come to the pantry. A lot of single moms and we give out what diapers or whatever necessities we have through the clothing store. I just saw a greater need for it and I just said, ‘hey let’s try to start a baby program,’” Braun said.

Baby Hope is a program through Hope Distributed. Leaders say it was created to fill a need they saw time and time again.

“It was just something we felt we needed to do. Our clients needed it, therefore, the community needed it and we were able to do it so we’re going to do it and see it through,” Braun added.

Baby Hope is also accepting donations for the “The Valley’s Largest Baby Shower,” through October 21.

“By no means are we going to stop receiving donations or will we stop filling orders. Keep bringing it because we are going to need it. Every day the emails are coming,” Braun said.

If you are interested in donating, program leaders are asking for all new items.

Donations can be made in various ways including by mail, phone or just dropping donations off at the Hope Distributed food pantry.

“Our shelves are full but every day we are seeing the need and filling orders,” Braun said. “It doesn’t take long for these shelves to become empty.”

Requests can be made by filling an online form or emailing babyhope@hopedistributed.org

