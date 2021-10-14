Advertisement

Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with felony child endangerment and driving while under the influence.

Kimberly Ricketts, 39 of Campbell County is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

October 7th, 2021, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a parent regarding her child’s bus driver acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route, according to the sheriff’s office. An investigation was launched by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services and Bedford County Public Schools.

Ricketts was arrested at the completion of that investigation

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

H.S. Football: Three Games to Watch - Week 8
H.S. Football: Three Games to Watch - Week 8
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium
A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport...
Stuffed tiger left at Yeager Airport reunited with owner
Run the Runway Preview
Run the Runway Preview