Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with felony child endangerment and driving while under the influence.

Kimberly Ricketts, 39 of Campbell County is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

October 7th, 2021, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a parent regarding her child’s bus driver acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route, according to the sheriff’s office. An investigation was launched by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services and Bedford County Public Schools.

Ricketts was arrested at the completion of that investigation

