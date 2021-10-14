Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 8

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 8 of the High School Football Season.

Full Week 8 Schedule

Moorefield at East Hardy - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Broadway at Harrisonburg

Turner Ashby at Spotswood

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County

Fort Defiance at Staunton

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap

Luray at East Rockingham

Petersburg at Page County

Skyline at Central

Strasburg at Madison County

Pendleton County at Pocahontas County

Riverheads at Wilson Memorial (Saturday game)

