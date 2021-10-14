Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 8
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 8 of the High School Football Season.
Three Games to Watch: Week 8
Broadway (3-3) at Harrisonburg (3-3)
Stuarts Draft (2-1) at Buffalo Gap (4-2)
Luray (4-0) at East Rockingham (1-3)
Full Week 8 Schedule
Moorefield at East Hardy - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Broadway at Harrisonburg
Turner Ashby at Spotswood
Waynesboro at Rockbridge County
Fort Defiance at Staunton
Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap
Luray at East Rockingham
Petersburg at Page County
Skyline at Central
Strasburg at Madison County
Pendleton County at Pocahontas County
Riverheads at Wilson Memorial (Saturday game)
