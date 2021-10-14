Advertisement

Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 8

Breaking down three games to watch during Week 8 of the High School Football Season.
Breaking down three games to watch during Week 8 of the High School Football Season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 8 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 8

Broadway (3-3) at Harrisonburg (3-3)

Stuarts Draft (2-1) at Buffalo Gap (4-2)

Luray (4-0) at East Rockingham (1-3)

Full Week 8 Schedule

Moorefield at East Hardy - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Broadway at Harrisonburg

Turner Ashby at Spotswood

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County

Fort Defiance at Staunton

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap

Luray at East Rockingham

Petersburg at Page County

Skyline at Central

Strasburg at Madison County

Pendleton County at Pocahontas County

Riverheads at Wilson Memorial (Saturday game)

