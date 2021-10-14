EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Moorefield at East Hardy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield and East Hardy meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Hardy County rivals are getting set to square off in a game between two of the top squads in WVSSAC Class A. Moorefield is 5-1 overall and riding a five-game winning streak while East Hardy remains undefeated at 6-0 overall. The Cougars are No. 3 in the latest Class A playoff rankings while the Yellow Jackets are in a four-way tie for the No. 5 position.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at East Hardy High School in Baker, West Virginia.

