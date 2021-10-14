Advertisement

GOP’s Youngkin stays away from ‘Take Back Virginia’ rally

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans are trying to fire up the party’s right-wing base ahead of Virginia’s critical November elections.

Trump phoned into a rally held in suburban Richmond Wednesday that was marked by falsehoods about the 2020 election and tirades against vaccine and mask mandates.

He called GOP nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin a “gentleman” and urged the crowd to support him. Youngkin did not attend.

The showcase of right-wing enthusiasm came as Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are locked in a tight race in Democratic-leaning Virginia, one of just two states with governor’s races this year.

