Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Elections
Coronavirus
Contact Us
Live
Search
News
Local
Events
Health
Coronavirus
Medical Monday
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
International
National
One on One
Politics
Regional
State
Traffic
Weather
Wheel Of Justice
Live
Video
Back to Class
Weather
Car Wash Forecast
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Top Weather Headlines
Weather Info and Resources
SkyCams
Sports
Endzone
Athlete Of The Week
JMU
UVA
VT
Local Scores
WHSV Sports Presents
Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg
Election Results
National Results Map
Closings
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
VA Job Connections
WHSV Careers
Contests
Community
Friendly City Fortune
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Submit a Birthday/Anniversary
Pet of the Week
Taste of the Valley
Tell Me Something Good
Community Spotlight
Recipes
Unsung Heroes
Bridging The Great Health Divide
Lottery
Sponsored
Healthwise
Building Our Communities
MomsEveryday
Air 3
Latest Newscasts
Covid-19 Map
WHSV Graduates 2020
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press With Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Advertisement
Healthwise - Cold and URI
By
Ellie Holsopple
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Latest News
Healthwise - Cold and URI
RCPS students and staff come together through Sources of Strength
WHO honors Henrietta Lacks, Roanoke native whose cells served science
UVA Health doctor weighs in on getting COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time