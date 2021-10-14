HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 8 James Madison football team is preparing to visit Richmond in week seven of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Richmond

2021 Record: 2-3 Overall (0-2 CAA)

Head Coach: Russ Huesman (5th Season - 20-23 Overall)

Player to Watch: Kobie Turner (DL) - 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks in 2021

Last Meeting: JMU won, 23-6, in Harrisonburg during 2021 spring season

-JMU has won last five meetings between the two teams

-Richmond backup QB Beau English will make his second straight start Saturday against JMU. Starter Joe Mancuso is dealing with a finger injury

