Henry County Sheriff gives update on reopening of Short family murder investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheriff Lane Perry hosted a news conference Thursday morning from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on the reopening of the Short family murder case. Watch it here:

Perry said it was time for a fresh set of eyes on the case, and new technology may be able to help solve the case.

He said there may be people who have helpful information who watched the news conference and who might be inclined to come forward.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463 or 336-349-9683.

We learned late Wednesday investigators are reopening the case, as no one has been arrested for the deaths of the three-member family.

In 2002, Mike and Mary Short were shot to death in their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was missing until her body was found six weeks later in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

In February 2019, the family’s home in Henry County burned to the ground. Investigators said at the time the murders and fire didn’t appear to be connected.

Henry and Rockingham counties, state police and the FBI are reforming a task force to re-examine the evidence and the case from the start, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

