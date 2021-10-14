Advertisement

Mail-in ballot deadline approaches

Officials are reminding absentee voters to make sure they have a witness signature.
Officials are reminding absentee voters to make sure they have a witness signature.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - If you are planning to vote by mail, you have until 5 p.m. next Friday, October 22 to request a ballot.

You can apply online at the Department of Elections website or contact your local registrar’s office. Once you fill out your ballot, the Department of Elections says to send it back in as soon as possible.

Voters can either mail it back, place it in a ballot drop box, go to the registrar’s office, or drop it off at the local polling place on Election Day.

For more information about absentee and early voting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

GOP’s Youngkin stays away from ‘Take Back Virginia’ rally
Voters in Rockingham County had the opportunity to learn about the three candidates running in...
Rockingham County candidates for school board face off in Wednesday debate
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day
Redistricting maps advance in West Virginia Legislature