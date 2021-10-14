Natural Chimneys Park debuts changes and anticipates more

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Natural Chimneys Park has welcomed many improvements over the last few years, and park officials say there’s more to come.

Park Manager Kelly Rourke and Services Manager Scott Farris say some of the changes are visible and some aren’t.

For example, there’s a new water well, along with new main electrical lines. Farris says those changes help RV campers, who frequent the campgrounds.

“It upgrades our pedestals to serve both 30 and 50-amp customers, where before somebody had to pick either a 30-amp site or a 50-amp site. Now a lot of our sites are convertible,” Farris said.

Still, there are plenty of changes visitors can see, they say. The park stage was renovated, which vastly improved the Red Wing Roots Music Festival.

“Acoustics were ok, but not as high-grade as they would have liked, so they actually came to us and asked if they could put some improvements on the stage and they ended up renovating the entire stage with Blue Ridge Timberworks,” Rourke said.

The pool was new in 2020, but because of the pandemic, they didn’t get to debut it. Rourke says it was a very popular attraction this year.

“It’s nice to bring it to people’s attention now that it’s completed and we’re returning to some level of normal,” said Farris.

Soon, they say they’ll work to expand the visitors’ center, in which they’ll be able to sell souvenirs and camping essentials.

“I believe last night the funding for the camp store was approved, so we can start getting the inventory together and rolling it out. We’ve been anticipating that vote, and we’re really excited about it,” Farris said.

Rourke says the appeal of Natural Chimneys bring people out from all over the country. They say they’ve seen people from California, Florida and Maine.

“A lot of folks find us on the trail finding apps that they use, had a lot of folks coming in with ‘hey I found you on All Trails,’ a lot of folks coming in to get some forest time,” Rourke said.

Natural Chimneys will also host a movie night Saturday, Oct. 16. Food trucks will open at 4 p.m., and the movie Toy Story 4 will start at 6:45 p.m., weather permitting.

