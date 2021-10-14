RCPS students and staff come together through Sources of Strength

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -In partnership with the Harrisonburg- Rockingham Community Services Board, Rockingham County Public Schools has announced it will offer adult advisor training through Sources of Strength, one of the first youth suicide prevention programs that use an upstream approach.

This means that student peer leaders educate others through their actions and are trained to recognize when someone is in need of support, according to the RCPS press release.

This leads to an increase in youth-adult connectedness. Peer Leaders were four times more likely to refer a suicidal friend to an adult.

On October 14, 2021, adult advisor training will be offered to 15 “connected, caring, and positive educators whose goal is to support, mentor, and assist peer leaders in spreading hope, help, and strength-based messages across their friendship networks,” said Katie LaPira with RCPS.

Training for nearly 80 student peer leaders will take place October 15, 2021. These leaders are individuals from various corners and cultures within their schools and community, the release states.

They come together to form relationships to encourage all students, no matter what they are going through, to have someone to go to if they are in need of support. Both of the trainings will take place at Linville Creek Brethren Church.

