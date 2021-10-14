Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office addresses recent thefts

The sheriff’s office asks the public to be mindful of loose or unattached items in parking lot...
The sheriff’s office asks the public to be mindful of loose or unattached items in parking lot or storefront, such as bricks or cinder blocks, that could be used to make entry into the building.((Source: Pixabay/stock image))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to address reports of recent thefts from businesses, from a neighboring jurisdiction.

Smaller items in storefront have been reported to be a target of these burglaries. The sheriff’s office asks the public to be mindful of loose or unattached items in parking lot or storefront, such as bricks or cinder blocks, that could be used to make entry into the building.

The sheriff’s office recommends keep an updated inventory of items, and items that have a serial number are encouraged to be recorded. Good lighting and working security cameras are always a good idea, officials add.

If you have questions or your business has been broken into, report it to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

