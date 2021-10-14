Strong cold front on the way

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early this afternoon before a few more clouds move in throughout the day. A pleasantly warm, fall afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 70s for West Virginia, upper 70s for the Valley. The low elevation areas of Grant and Hardy Counties topping out in the low 80s. Another good day to spend some time outside.

Overnight, mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog overnight.

FRIDAY: Some fog early, but clearing out quicker thanks to a light breeze. Plenty of sunshine and mild for the morning as temperatures climb into the 60s. Warming up quickly today. Our warmest day of the week today as afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s for West Virginia locations and into the low 80s for the Valley. Likely mid 80s for the low elevations of the Potomac Highlands.

A stray shower possible for the afternoon but most areas remain dry. A few more clouds through the afternoon.

A comfortable Friday evening, turning a bit breezy at times. Temperatures in the 70s. An isolated shower mainly for our West Virginia locations. No washout. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s for West Virginia, low 60s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: Our next cold front approaches today. Temperatures will be determined by timing of the front. At this point the front is expected to pass through around midday. This timing would lead to highs in the upper 60s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 70s for the Valley. A warm morning with scattered showers for our West Virginia locations. Dry for the morning in the Valley.

The front will cross quickly and winds will increase, turning quite windy. A few quicky scattered showers for the Valley around midday, early afternoon. Wind gusts 25-35mph and then cooling quickly for the afternoon behind the front. Temperatures falling into the 60s for the afternoon after the front crosses, dry, and windy.

Much cooler overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s and staying breezy.

SUNDAY: We finally return to Fall-like temperatures to end the weekend but it will still be rather mild. Lots of sunshine all day long today behind the cold front but it will still be quite windy for the day. Gusts up to 25mph today for much of the area, and up to 30-40mph across the Alleghenies. It will be a sunny but cooler day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, very chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day today. Temperatures will be quite cool in the morning, rising into the 50s early. Mild for the afternoon with more bright sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors or even to open up your windows to enjoy the fresh Fall air! For the overnight hours, temperatures will be quite cool. Low temperatures for low valley areas or locations at the foot of mountains will likely drop into the upper 30s. Elsewhere, lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine again today. Cool and crisp for the morning as temperatures will eventually climb into the 60s. Mild and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll stay clear right on through the night, which will allow temperatures to once again cool into the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day and quite cool. Temperatures eventually rising into the 60s. Sunshine with a few high clouds in the afternoon. Pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

