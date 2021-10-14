Advertisement

Stuffed tiger left at Yeager Airport reunited with owner

A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport...
A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va.(Yeager Airport)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An effort on social media helped to reunite a little girl with her lost stuffed animal.

A stuffed tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston when the girl and her family made a visit to the airport to pick up relatives.

Airport officials took to social media looking for the lost stuffie’s owner and Thursday are happy to announce the young girl has been reunited with her bff.

She also got to meet the airport’s canine employee, Hercules.

The tiger’s owner and her brother and sister each got a stuffed Hercules and a goodie back.

A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport...
A young girl is reunited with her lost stuffed animal after leaving it behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va.(Yeager Airport)

Hercules is Yeager Airport’s wildlife dog. He is trained to keep animals off of the runway.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE

A stuff tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va. Staff is searching for the...
A stuff tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va. Staff is searching for the owner.(Yeager Airport)
A stuff tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va. Staff is searching for the...
A stuff tiger was left behind at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W.Va. Staff is searching for the owner.(Yeager Airport)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Run the Runway Preview
Run the Runway Preview
Student peer leaders educate others through their actions and are trained to recognize when...
RCPS students and staff come together through Sources of Strength
Noon Weather Forecast
Noon Weather Forecast 10/14/2021
Baby Hope organizers say program is off to a great start
Baby Hope organizers say program is off to a great start