Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes and formula at no cost.
Baby Hope organizers say program is off to a great start
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway authorities: Deadly bow-and-arrow attack appears to be terrorism