Verona Volunteer Fire Company hosts 1st Annual Music Bash

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time ever, the Verona Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a music festival, Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Bands including Relentless and Southern Crossroads will be performing from 12-7 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets are $10 per person. Children under five get in free.

Food and alcohol will be available, but you may not bring any drinks with you. It is recommended, however, that you bring you own lawn chairs and blankets.

Food options include pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, beans and macaroni & cheese.

Verona Volunteer Fire Company hosts first ever music festival. (Verona Volunteer Fire Company (WHSV))

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.