After helping nearly 100 students, the East Rock Care Closet needs donations

Extra space at East Rockingham High School was transformed into what looks like a small store with all sizes of clothing, from XS to 3XL, shoes, and hygiene products at no cost to students in need.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After nearly a year of helping students, the East Rockingham Care Closet is in need of some more donations to fill its shelves.

In January, extra space at East Rockingham High School was transformed into what looks like a small store with all sizes of clothing, from XS to 3XL, and shoes at no cost to students in need.

Janeen Dofflemyer and Bethany Stabler are two teachers at ERHS who brought this project to life. They say close to 100 students have already stopped by the closet and taken something home.

“We’ve been in school, what, seven weeks? We’ve already been able to fill that need,” Stabler said. “It’s a wonderful gift to be able to give. It’s heartbreaking there is such a need, but I’m glad we’re able to fill that need for the students.”

The Care Closet has more than just clothing and shoes. Students can also pick up full-size hygiene and feminine hygiene products, and laundry detergent, which all quickly fly off the shelves.

“We’ve received some donations, and we won’t turn them away, of the mini size [hygiene products], but we like to do the full shampoos, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes. I noticed we’re getting low on those,” Dofflemyer said. “Almost every time a student comes in, they get a bag that has all of these things in them.”

Stabler said monetary donations have been helpful in offering a wide variety of sizes to students.

“We’ve been able to have size inclusivity. We’ve been able to go to Walmart or Amazon to make sure we have something for every body in our school, which is so important to remove any shame students may have from using the closet,” Stabler said. “It’s hard enough to ask for help sometimes.”

With cold weather on the way, they are in need of warm clothing and shoes, like coats, sweaters, and sweatshirts that are all appropriate for teenagers.

“We’ve had some really moving experiences with the Care Closet of students who have come to our doors, where I don’t even know the student and they will say, “Are you Mrs. Dofflemyer? Are you the one with the Clothing Closet and I take them right then,” Dofflemyer said.

If you are interested in donating to the East Rock Care Closet, you can send a check, made out to ERHS with the memo line “Care Closet,” to 250 Eagle Rock Rd, Elkton, VA 22827.

Dofflemyer and Stabler have recently created an Amazon Wishlist too, which will send items directly to the school.

