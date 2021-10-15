Annual “Oysters with Obenshain” event held tonight

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The race for governor in Virginia is a tight race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

This evening, Youngkin was among those who came out to Virginia Senator Mark Obenshain’s annual “Oysters with Obenshain” fundraiser at Rockingham County Fairgrounds. GOP attorney general candidate Jason Miyares was there too and they both spoke to the crowd. Congressmen Ben Kline and Virginia Delegate Todd Gilbert were in attendance as well.

“There are over 300 people here who are revved up and ready to elect Glenn Youngkin as the next governor of Virginia and Todd Gilbert as the next speaker of the House of Delegates so people are pumped up and really ready for this election,” said Obenshain.

During Youngkin’s speech, the economy, education, and police reform were the key topics. Election Day is only two and a half weeks away on November 2nd.

