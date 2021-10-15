Advertisement

Death Investigation in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday night, Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the area of Lineweaver Apartments along E Rock Street to conduct a death investigation. Rock Street, between Main and Liberty, is currently blocked off. According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time. This is a developing situation, we will be sure to bring you more updates as we receive them.

