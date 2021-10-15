Advertisement

EMU hosts homecoming and family weekend

Social distancing measures are being taken on campus by limiting students in classroom spaces and across other facilities on campus.
Social distancing measures are being taken on campus by limiting students in classroom spaces and across other facilities on campus.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University’s homecoming and family weekend begins Friday and goes through Sunday, October 17.

Organizers say alumni, family, prospective students and community members are all welcome to enjoy the festivities.

“Big-ticket items include the events of Friday night music concert. Saturday afternoon EMU Ten Talks will feature three alumni who talk about incorporating community and food and that includes Kirsten Moore from Magpie Diner,” Jennifer North Bauman explained.

North Bauman is the director of alumni and parent engagement for EMU.

There will be athletic events and local food trucks. Organizers say after having everything online, it is great to have people back in person.

“It is for everybody. Alumni is the feature as in they are coming back for their class reunions. In addition, it will be for parents as well as friends and people who enjoy a fall festival,” she added.

To find a full list of events for this weekend, click here.

