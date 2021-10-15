Foliage Report- October 15th

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Oh the foliage. It’s a struggle this year after the summer drought. There are still so many beautiful places but keep in mind some of the color is muted this year and not as vibrant. Also we’re going to see a lot of leaf drop with the high winds coming in the weekend of the 16th. The highest gusts will be across the Alleghenies and it will be very chilly across the mountains this weekend. Next week will be much better weather wise but of course, there will be more leaves down.

BEST SPOTS RIGHT NOW:

The Virginia Allegheny Highlands: Bath and Highland county are still not quite at peak but moderate to high color is where we’re at right now. Next week should be amazing in these areas and the cooler nights next week will certainly help the color change.

Pocahontas County: Most areas are at peak right now and there are stunning views. Try a drive on Rt. 219, or Rt 150 which is the Highland Scenic Highway. There are many overlook on this route, similar to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Route 92 is also a beautiful drive

Pendleton County: Is still working on developing that color. Even areas around Seneca Rocks and the Germany Valley are still very green right now. Spruce Knob is past peak but that’s also the first place to peak in our area. With favorable weather conditions I expect these areas to develop the color fast this week and potentially closer to peak by the end of next week or into next weekend.

Virginia highest elevations: Elevations above 4,000′ in Virginia are just starting to show near moderate color. There should be a quick color change next week with cooler nights and sunny afternoons. Elsewhere things are still very green, even across Shenandoah Mountain and Skyline drive as well as the Blue Ridge. Favorable weather conditions next week should help to accelerate the turn. By next weekend I expect moderate color at elevations above 3,000′ and high color above 4,000′.

Starting to see that color change finally across peaks above 4,000' in Virginia

This is Elliott Knob pic.twitter.com/nt96QPqwwb — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 14, 2021

PAST PEAK

Blackwater Falls State park is pretty much past peak at many areas and the wind this weekend will take down a large amount of leaves. This is still a beautiful park in the fall and still worth it to go next week with the better weather.

Snowshoe in Pocahontas county is past peak but areas around Snowshoes are at peak in Pocahontas county.

Western Maryland has anywhere from moderate, to high and past peak color. The drive from Grant county to Deep Creek lake is always a favorite. Swallow Falls state park is a beautiful place with hiking along the waterfalls. You can also hit up the Potomac State forest or Garrett State Forest. Both offer several hiking trails.

Peak color has arrived 🍂🍁 in the northern tier, Allegheny Plateau, #LaurelHighlands and Poconos. The cooldown that is expected to arrive this weekend should drive a vibrant bloom of additional color throughout the state. Week 3 #PAFallFoliage report ➡ https://t.co/7sdeZS6dYt pic.twitter.com/Vll56CD44o — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 14, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY

VIRGINIA

West Virginia is always first to turn in our area, even despite elevations above 4,000′ in Virginia like Elliot Knob, Reddish Knob and the highest points of Skyline Drive. Some trees are starting to turn but it’s more isolated pockets of color. Most areas are still very green.

Just for reference the Blue Ridge and Skyline Drive typically don’t peak until around the 3rd week of October and the lower ridges of the Valley around the last week of October.

OTHER WAYS TO VIEW THE SCENERY

There’s no better way to see the beautiful foliage than a scenic chair lift. Several regional ski resorts offer this. Just be sure to check time and days offered.

West Virginia offers several route options on the scenic train. Keep in mind these do book quickly in advance and there are not many options left for this year. However this might be something to plan for next fall. It does look like there is more availablilty on the Potomac Eagle scenic train ride.

AVERAGE FALL FOLIAGE PEAK DATES:

These are estimated peak dates (map created by Evan Fisher). Most areas are about 7-10 days behind right now.

A look at average peak foliage dates (Evan Fisher)

