H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, October 14

High school volleyball scores from Thursday, October 14.
High school volleyball scores from Thursday, October 14.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores from Thursday, October 14.

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard - Thursday, October 14

Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 1

Spotswood 3, Broadway 0

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Buffalo Gap 3, Stuarts Draft 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0

Madison County 3, East Rockingham 1

Central 3, Page County 0

Clarke County 3, Luray 1

