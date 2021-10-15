Jackie Lohr running for Rockingham Co. School Board re-election

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The current vice-chair of the Rockingham County School Board, Jackie Lohr, is hoping to keep her District 1 seat for another four years in the upcoming state election.

According to the Department of Elections, Lohr is the only candidate on the ballot for the District 1 seat.

On Thursday evening, Lohr met with supporters at the Plains District Community Center and reflected on issues important to her if re-elected, like managing schools and the budget as the county works to bounce back from the pandemic and addressing employee shortages, like hiring permanent substitute teachers.

“Why would you work on a per-diem basis with no benefits? We need you every day. I know we could easily use at least five people as floating substitutes every day,” Lohr said. “We definitely have the work for them and I want to start investigating hiring them full time.”

She also wants to focus on student needs, like learning loss and mental health.

“We can focus on mental health and that’s been building [my] first term but I’d really like to drill down on it, get more people in place to help with mental health,” Lohr said. “Also working on bridging that learning gap that we’ve had because of the pandemic.”

Lohr said once everyone has the choice to get a COVID-19 vaccine, then masks should be optional in schools.

“This important work we do and it’s important to set the tone for our children. I believe I’m the candidate that sets the tone of kindness and we need a lot more kindness in our world,” Lohr said.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.