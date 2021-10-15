Advertisement

JMU Soccer: Men riding six-match winning streak, Women earn road victory Thursday night

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the best men’s college soccer teams in the country is located in Harrisonburg.

The JMU men are ranked No. 15 is the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25. James Madison has won six matches in a row to go along with a 10-2 overall record and 4-0 mark in CAA play.

“There’s not been a lot different that we have been doing,” said JMU head coach Paul Zazenski. “We have just been staying the course, playing our brand of soccer and winning together. I think we’ve got great leadership from the top and we’ve got some younger guys that have really stepped up as well.”

The Dukes have outscored their opponents, 16-3, during their recent winning streak.

“The way that we play is very fun,” said JMU midfielder Alex Krakowiak. “Very attacking, possession-oriented, which I think a lot of teams in NCAA can’t really say they do. So it’s been phenomenal. I am having a great time on this team so far.”

James Madison is scheduled to visit UNCW for a critical CAA match Saturday night at 7 p.m.

JMU women’s soccer earns road win Thursday night

The James Madison women’s soccer team defeated Towson, 2-1, on the road Thursday night. Ebony Wiseman and Ginger Deel scored goals in the victory for JMU. For Deel, it’s her 23rd career goal which ties her for 15th in program history.

JMU improves to 5-7-1 overall (2-2-0 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host UNCW for a 1 p.m. start Sunday.

