Advertisement

Reports of shingles outbreaks not directly linked to COVID-19 vaccine

(Source: CNN Newsource)
(Source: CNN Newsource)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There have been case studies showing people are experiencing recurrences or outbreaks of shingles after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local doctors say that is rare and not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

“I’ve seen a lot of shingles recently, but I haven’t seen it associated with the vaccine personally. That’s my personal experience,” Dr. Jennifer Derby, a family physician with Sentara RMH, said.

She says there are a lot of things that can cause an outbreak of shingles, a virus that is dormant in people’s nerves who have had chickenpox.

“That can recur anytime your immune system gets weak, or anytime you have something that makes you tired,” Dr. Derby said.

The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology released a statement on studies they have done regarding patients experiencing shingles after the vaccine back in April of this year.

Dr. Derby says the documented cases have typically been more mild.

“Which means they respond pretty well to topical medication, with some oral or antiviral, or even just watchful waiting,” Dr. Derby explained.

But she says that should not deter you from getting the shot.

“We are much less likely to have a bad outcome if we have gotten the vaccine than if we have not gotten the vaccine, and that is beautifully laid out in the CDC data,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Student peer leaders educate others through their actions and are trained to recognize when...
RCPS students and staff come together through Sources of Strength
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,606 Thursday
If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID cases in the Valley are decreasing.
Augusta Health inpatient census drops as community COVID-19 cases fall