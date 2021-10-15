Advertisement

Two Charlottesville organizations partner to spread awareness about domestic violence

The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up to spread awareness about domestic violence.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Shelter for Help in Emergency and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering up to spread awareness about domestic violence.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the chalkboard on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville was decorated with resources for people experiencing abuse.

There were also the names of those lost to domestic violence in central Virginia.

“It’s a really common problem. Unfortunately, one in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence or intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That can be physical violence, it can be emotional violence, it can also be psychological,” said Leisel Robinson, the community engagement coordinator at The Shelter for Help in Emergency.

The shelter has a hotline you can call 24/7 if you need support, the number is 434-293-8509.

