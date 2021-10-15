Advertisement

Unemployed Virginians report benefits being sent to ‘strange’ bank accounts

Similar issues were reported in the spring.
Similar issues were reported in the spring.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More unemployed Virginians are reporting that their benefits are being sent to strange bank accounts.

The claimants say this is causing their benefit payments to stop while the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) investigates potential fraud. Similar issues were reported in the spring.

This comes weeks before the VEC is set to overhaul its entire system and will be shut down for several days.

