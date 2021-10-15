Advertisement

UVA Cancer Center hoping to increase diversity in clinical trials

UVA Cancer Center working to increase diversity in clinical trials.
UVA Cancer Center working to increase diversity in clinical trials.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is working to increase racial and ethnic diversity in cancer center treatment clinical trials.

UVA says ethnic and minority groups are under-represented in cancer research.

The center is working with several different cancer groups to boost participation in clinical trials among minority communities.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding
In the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding issues
Nurse draws COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine event. (WHSV File)
Health professionals continue to administer first and second COVID vaccine doses, along with booster vaccines
Bluestone Bike & Run after the explosion on Oct. 17, 2020.
Bluestone Bike & Run looks back on the past year after an explosion damaged store
(Source: CNN Newsource)
Reports of shingles outbreaks not directly linked to COVID-19 vaccine