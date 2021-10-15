Advertisement

Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff

Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.

According to the Harrisonbrug Police Department, Neff, who is also known as Brooke Breeden, is wanted on two outstanding warrants; one for shoplifting and one for disorderly conduct.

She is known to be from Keezletown, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
The future location of Macado's in Bridgewater.
Macado’s, new parking and other changes coming to Bridgewater
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Latest News

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Bedford County school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Mary and Michael Short were shot to death in their Henry County home in 2002. The body of their...
Henry County Sheriff reopens Short family murder investigation
The sheriff’s office asks the public to be mindful of loose or unattached items in parking lot...
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office addresses recent thefts
Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway