Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.

According to the Harrisonbrug Police Department, Neff, who is also known as Brooke Breeden, is wanted on two outstanding warrants; one for shoplifting and one for disorderly conduct.

She is known to be from Keezletown, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

