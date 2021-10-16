Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: Dominant defense leads No. 8 JMU to win at Richmond

The No. 8 James Madison football team defeated Richmond, 19-3, Saturday afternoon at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 8 James Madison football team defeated Richmond, 19-3, Saturday afternoon at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

The Dukes limited Richmond to just 188 yards of total offense and racked up six sacks in the victory. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey finished with a team-high 10 tackles while Bryce Carter and Tony Thurston each recorded two sacks.

James Madison was led offensively by wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Kris Thornton. Wells hauled in six receptions for 125 yards while Thornton had seven grabs for 81 yards. Cole Johnson completed 19-of-29 passes for 270 yards. He threw a 25-yard TD pass to running back Solomon Vanhorse in the first quarter.

JMU kicker Ethan Ratke knocked through four field goals, all from 32 yards or less, as the Dukes struggled to find the end zone. James Madison was limited to just 100 rushing yards on 35 carries.

The Dukes improve to 5-1 overall (3-1 CAA). James Madison is scheduled to visit No. 14 Delaware for a 3 p.m. kickoff next Saturday in Newark, Delaware.

