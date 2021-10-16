Advertisement

New student gameday policies go into effect at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Students head into Lane Stadium on Saturday.
Virginia Tech Students head into Lane Stadium on Saturday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has had to update its policies throughout the season at Lane Stadium and earlier this week, more changes were made. They also penned an open letter asking students to be better. On Saturday, those policies went into effect.

The game day atmosphere remained the same, against Pitt, with students piling into the stadium as early as 1:30 this afternoon.

University Leaders outlined in its new policies that law enforcement and security personnel would be more vigilant as students entered the gate and showed their tickets. There was also a priority on safety and making sure to not overfill the student section.

Students have said at some games this season, the overflow of trying to get into the game has led to not having their tickets scanned.

“It’s certainly been chaotic and unfortunately it’s only been getting worse. We saw that big time last week with Notre Dame. You were lining up for gates to get in, they were sending you away and you go to the next gate and they would send you away from there, and it was just a packed house, people getting run over, it was really unfortunate,” said VT Sophomore, Peter Gacos.

Gacos and the majority of students have been understanding of the challenges the university has faced with the return of football and believe they are doing their best to find a balance.

For the most part on Saturday, it seemed operations were going well as students headed into the game.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding
Blackwater Falls State Park
Foliage Report- October 15th

Latest News

Apprentice 7, Bridgewater 27
Bridgewater football overcomes Apprentice
Apprentice 7, Bridgewater 27
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - JMU at Richmond (10/16/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - JMU at Richmond (10/16/21)
The No. 8 James Madison football team defeated Richmond, 19-3, Saturday afternoon at E....
Gameday Coverage: Dominant defense leads No. 8 JMU to win at Richmond