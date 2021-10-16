New student gameday policies go into effect at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has had to update its policies throughout the season at Lane Stadium and earlier this week, more changes were made. They also penned an open letter asking students to be better. On Saturday, those policies went into effect.

The game day atmosphere remained the same, against Pitt, with students piling into the stadium as early as 1:30 this afternoon.

University Leaders outlined in its new policies that law enforcement and security personnel would be more vigilant as students entered the gate and showed their tickets. There was also a priority on safety and making sure to not overfill the student section.

Students have said at some games this season, the overflow of trying to get into the game has led to not having their tickets scanned.

“It’s certainly been chaotic and unfortunately it’s only been getting worse. We saw that big time last week with Notre Dame. You were lining up for gates to get in, they were sending you away and you go to the next gate and they would send you away from there, and it was just a packed house, people getting run over, it was really unfortunate,” said VT Sophomore, Peter Gacos.

Gacos and the majority of students have been understanding of the challenges the university has faced with the return of football and believe they are doing their best to find a balance.

For the most part on Saturday, it seemed operations were going well as students headed into the game.

