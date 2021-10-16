Advertisement

Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Blackwater Falls State Park
Foliage Report- October 15th
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium

Latest News

Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Four shot outside high school football game
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
In this Oct. 12, 2021, photo, David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills who was killed...
Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’
Rescuers save a dog trapped in a 40 foot deep crevice for 5 days. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER...
Rescuers describe saving dog from rock crevice