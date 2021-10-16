Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. eyes potential bonus for first responders

The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation to give a one-time $3,000 bonus to sworn law enforcement officers, who are funded by the state.
File photo of the Shen. Co. government building
File photo of the Shen. Co. government building(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bonus may be on the way to first responders in Shenandoah County.

The Virginia General Assembly adopted legislation to give a one-time $3,000 bonus to sworn law enforcement officers, who are supported financially in part by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

However, that is only about half of the county’s officers. The other half is paid for by the county itself. The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is eyeing the possibility of expanding that bonus to fire and rescue staff too.

According to city documents, it would cost the county about $316,000 to give the rest of law enforcement and fire and rescue staff the bonus.

“The state has provided this and that creates a need to say ‘well, what are we going to do with that?’ Evan Vass, the Shenandoah County Administrator, said. “Are we going to provide $3,000 to those just supported by the Commonwealth or are we going to take care of the remaining workforce of those sworn law enforcement officers.”

A public hearing will be held on Nov. 9. Funds must be given out by Nov. 30.

You can find the discussion at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Wilson Memorial High School Freshman Caleb Jones has earned his Eagle Scout Rank with a project...
Teen’s Eagle Scout project helps Staunton preschoolers
Fall Foliage Report 10/15/2021
Fall Foliage Report 10/15/2021
Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding
In the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding issues