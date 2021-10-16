Shenandoah Co. eyes potential bonus for first responders

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bonus may be on the way to first responders in Shenandoah County.

The Virginia General Assembly adopted legislation to give a one-time $3,000 bonus to sworn law enforcement officers, who are supported financially in part by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

However, that is only about half of the county’s officers. The other half is paid for by the county itself. The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is eyeing the possibility of expanding that bonus to fire and rescue staff too.

According to city documents, it would cost the county about $316,000 to give the rest of law enforcement and fire and rescue staff the bonus.

“The state has provided this and that creates a need to say ‘well, what are we going to do with that?’ Evan Vass, the Shenandoah County Administrator, said. “Are we going to provide $3,000 to those just supported by the Commonwealth or are we going to take care of the remaining workforce of those sworn law enforcement officers.”

A public hearing will be held on Nov. 9. Funds must be given out by Nov. 30.

You can find the discussion at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting here.

