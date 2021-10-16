Advertisement

Teen’s Eagle Scout project helps Staunton preschoolers

Wilson Memorial High School Freshman Caleb Jones has earned his Eagle Scout Rank with a project...
Wilson Memorial High School Freshman Caleb Jones has earned his Eagle Scout Rank with a project benefiting Dixon Education Center in Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton school leaders and dozens of preschoolers surprised an Augusta County teenager with a thank you celebration Friday.

Wilson Memorial High School freshman Caleb Jones earned his Eagle Scout rank with a project at Dixon Educational Center in Staunton.

He worked with the schools and Project Grows to plan, design, and craft a pair of archways, several benches, a moveable chalkboard, a small shed, and fresh mulch... all to benefit Staunton’s littlest learners.

“With the creation of the space, closing it in, it really does feel like a classroom. So our teachers have been able to really kind of reimagine and rethink the space in a way that provides instruction in a way that they weren’t using it before,” said Dr. Jelisa Wolfe, the executive director of student services for Staunton City Schools.

“It’s a reward to me and to see these kids be able to have a place to learn, and I think it’s rewarding to all the kids to learn. Education is very important,” Jones said.

Staunton City Schools thanked Jones with a golden hammer, and a scrapbook.

