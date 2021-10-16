Advertisement

WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 8

Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 8 of the 2021 season.
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 8 of the 2021 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 8 of the 2021 season here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech announces new game-day rules for Lane Stadium
Natural Chimneys Park has welcomed many changes to the grounds. (WSHV)
Natural Chimneys Park debuts changes and anticipates more

Latest News

WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 8
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 8
WHSV EndZone Week 8: Petersburg vs. Page County
WHSV EndZone Week 8: Petersburg vs. Page County
WHSV EndZone Week 8: Moorefield vs. East Hardy
WHSV EndZone Week 8: Moorefield vs. East Hardy
WHSV EndZone Week 8: Luray vs. East Rock
WHSV EndZone Week 8: Luray vs. East Rock