Bridgewater football overcomes Apprentice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football defeated Apprentice 27-7.

Jackson Hendren put the Eagles on the board with a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Freddie Watkins recorded a 15-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead. Moments later, Malcolm Anderson completed a 36-yard pass to Chad Jones for another Bridgewater touchdown. Then Jackson Hendren made a 36-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-7 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Ronald Robinson Jr. completed a 2-yard touchdown run as the Eagles took down Apprentice 27-7.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday as the Eagles face Washington & Lee in Lexington.

