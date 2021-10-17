Advertisement

Bridgewater football overcomes Apprentice

Apprentice 7, Bridgewater 27
Apprentice 7, Bridgewater 27
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football defeated Apprentice 27-7.

Jackson Hendren put the Eagles on the board with a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Freddie Watkins recorded a 15-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead. Moments later, Malcolm Anderson completed a 36-yard pass to Chad Jones for another Bridgewater touchdown. Then Jackson Hendren made a 36-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-7 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Ronald Robinson Jr. completed a 2-yard touchdown run as the Eagles took down Apprentice 27-7.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday as the Eagles face Washington & Lee in Lexington.

