‘Fighting With David’ Strasburg community rallies to help resident in need

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Strasburg joined forces on Saturday to hold a large fundraiser benefiting a man who was paralyzed in a car crash last April.

“I could’ve gone down a dark hole, but this town has really uplifted me and really brought up my spirits about how much people care, and people really do care and that’s the great thing about Shenandoah County and Strasburg,” said David Woodson, Strasburg resident.

David Woodson was paralyzed from the shoulders down after a bad car accident in 2020. Because his medical needs weren’t covered by insurance, he and his wife’s medical bills have been piling up over the past year. His town decided to lend a helping hand.

“There’s like $36,000 a year that’s not covered for caregiving just basic things that he needs, getting up and basic medical needs, it’s kind of crazy, so we thought ‘let’s get together, let’s get people to help and raise money,’” said Kent Cammack, one of the event organizers and a friend of David’s.

Kent Cammack and David’s wife, Siska worked with a number of Strasburg businesses and the town office to set up the ‘Fighting With David’ fundraiser.

The event included a car show, a jeep caravan, a silent auction with items donated by a number of local businesses, and a proceeds night at Box Office Brewery.

“This is a great town to be involved in. It’s just a place where when someone is in need, someone’s struggling, we don’t hesitate to show up, and that’s what we do very well, we show up for each other,” said Strasburg Mayor Brandy Boies.

Woodson said he is grateful for everyone in the community who came out and all that people have done to help him.

“It’s just been such an overwhelming experience for me. I’m not gonna lie and say I didn’t break down and cry a couple times because people were being so nice and so caring and giving,” he said.

Woodson and his wife are very involved in the community, and residents of the town say David’s perseverance is inspiring.

“He wants to do so many things, and he’s so inspirational. Once you meet David, you’ll love him and the town loves him. We’re so excited about this event,” said Kent Cammack.

“David is very present. He is up and down main street almost everyday talking to people. He and Siska are always showing up to our events. They’re very active here in town, so it’s hard not to know them,” said Mayor Boies.

David was a boxer and a boxing coach before his accident. He now hopes to pursue his passion in a new way.

“I really would love to start a non-profit boxing gym in Strasburg to bring the community together, bring the worst kid in the neighborhood and the best kid in the neighborhood and have them be friends,” he said.

The Woodsons hope to hold similar events in the future to help others going through similar situations, who aren’t getting help from their insurance companies.

“Insurance is made for healthy people. It’s not made for people like me or the elderly,” said David. “There’s a lot of stuff that people like me don’t qualify for. I didn’t qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, anything. If it wasn’t for my loving wife, Siska, I don’t know where I would be.”

You can donate to help David here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.