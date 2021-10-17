Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 16

William & Mary 0, JMU 3
William & Mary 0, JMU 3(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, October 16.

JMU volleyball blanks William & Mary

The James Madison volleyball team took down William & Mary 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-21).

JMU improves to 5-2 in conference play and 11-2 overall on the season. Miette Veldman recorded 14 kills on a season-high .480 hitting percentage while teammate Madilyn O’Toole led the team with 9 digs against the Tribe.

JMU returns to the court tomorrow at 1 pm for the second match against William & Mary.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Death Investigation in Harrisonburg
Brooke Elizabeth Neff, 43, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Brooke Elizabeth Neff
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Search for Augusta County three-year-old’s remains garners national attention
Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding
Blackwater Falls State Park
Foliage Report- October 15th

Latest News

JMU 19, Richmond 3
Apprentice 7, Bridgewater 27
Bridgewater football overcomes Apprentice
Apprentice 7, Bridgewater 27
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - JMU at Richmond (10/16/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - JMU at Richmond (10/16/21)