JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, October 16.

JMU volleyball blanks William & Mary

The James Madison volleyball team took down William & Mary 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-21).

JMU improves to 5-2 in conference play and 11-2 overall on the season. Miette Veldman recorded 14 kills on a season-high .480 hitting percentage while teammate Madilyn O’Toole led the team with 9 digs against the Tribe.

JMU returns to the court tomorrow at 1 pm for the second match against William & Mary.

