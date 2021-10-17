JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 17

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 17.

JMU volleyball wins second straight against William & Mary

The James Madison volleyball team earned its second straight win over William & Mary 3-0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-18).

JMU improves to 6-2 in conference play and 12-2 overall on the season. Miette Veldman led the team with 9 kills while teammate Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 8 digs against the Tribe.

JMU returns to the court on Saturday for conference play against UNC Wilmington in North Carolina.

JMU women’s soccer falls by UNCW

In women’s soccer, the Dukes fell to UNC Wilmington 3-1.

Freshman Kayla Burroughs scored two goals for the Seahawks. Senior Iris Rabot scored a penalty kick goal for the Dukes but JMU was unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the game.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they take on the College of Charleston on the road.

JMU field hockey overcomes Temple

The Dukes took down the Owls 2-0 in Philadelphia.

Redshirt senior Rachel Yeager scored her first goal of the season with an assist from Morgan Merritt. Senior Courtney Lynch recorded her sixth goal of the season with an assist from Eveline Zwager.

JMU stays at home on Friday to take on Drexel.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.