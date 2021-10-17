Man killed in Page County explosion

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man is dead after an explosion in a barn at Connor Farm just outside of Stanley.

Stanley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Pettit says the fire department was called out to Phoebe Lane on Sunday just before noon for reports of an explosion.

The department believes the man was welding or cutting a tank when the explosion happened. Virginia State Police are investigating.

WHSV will update this story as we learn more information.

