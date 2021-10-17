Advertisement

Man killed in Page County explosion

Police lights above a vehicle.(WLBT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man is dead after an explosion in a barn at Connor Farm just outside of Stanley.

Stanley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Pettit says the fire department was called out to Phoebe Lane on Sunday just before noon for reports of an explosion.

The department believes the man was welding or cutting a tank when the explosion happened. Virginia State Police are investigating.

WHSV will update this story as we learn more information.

